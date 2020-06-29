Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,081,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,859,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.1% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

