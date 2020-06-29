Beam Reaches Market Cap of $27.39 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $11.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004323 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 194% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 64,853,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

