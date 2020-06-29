BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,888.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $40,888.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006498 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.01653035 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,064,982 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

