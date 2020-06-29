Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CLF)

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of CLF stock opened at A$1.01 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.07. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a 1 year low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

About Concentrated Leaders Fund

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

