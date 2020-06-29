Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CLF)

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.
Shares of CLF stock opened at A$1.01 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.07. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a 1 year low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.
