ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.84

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

ACDC stock opened at A$49.00 ($34.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is A$50.69.

