ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP (ASX:ROBO) Declares $0.15 Final Dividend

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP (ASX:ROBO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP stock opened at A$62.83 ($44.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$62.85.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit