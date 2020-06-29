ETFs S&P Biotech ETF Units FP (ASX:CURE) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

ETFs S&P Biotech ETF Units FP (ASX:CURE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of CURE opened at A$66.15 ($46.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$66.00 and a 200-day moving average of A$59.76.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFs S&P Biotech ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFs S&P Biotech ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.