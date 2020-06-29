ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP has a 52-week low of A$10.41 ($7.38) and a 52-week high of A$11.65 ($8.26).

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Dividend History for ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit