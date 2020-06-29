ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.376 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ASX:ZYUS opened at A$10.44 ($7.40) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.36.

