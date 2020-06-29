Humanscape (HUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $205,042.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a market cap of $2.28 million and $205,042.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

