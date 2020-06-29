Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

