NEXT Trading Up 23.8% This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $310,024.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00451580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

