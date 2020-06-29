Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.56) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -21.4%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $97.97 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $52,887.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,543.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.