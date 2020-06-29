Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Preformed Line Products news, CFO Andrew S. Klaus purchased 4,000 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

