QuarkChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $24.68 and $20.33. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $7.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.04958092 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011992 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,737,680 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

