RUS DIV/ETF Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:RDV)

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of RUS DIV/ETF stock opened at A$21.34 ($15.13) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$21.36 and its 200 day moving average is A$25.35.

