RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.63

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.628 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

RCB opened at A$21.05 ($14.93) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$21.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$20.81.

