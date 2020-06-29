TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $144.70 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $144.70 million and $64.04 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, Kyber Network, Upbit and Zebpay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.01740656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110047 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 144,318,531 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Koinex, Crex24, HBUS, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, WazirX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bitso and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

