TTC Hits Market Cap of $9.97 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $206,917.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. During the last week, TTC has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 887,872,718 coins and its circulating supply is 430,847,563 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

