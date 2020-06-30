-$0.53 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.65). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 2,185,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

