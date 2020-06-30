$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Cummins reported earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,797. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit