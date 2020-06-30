Analysts Set InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.06. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $343,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $425,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,142. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 711,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

