Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$4.98

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several research firms have commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.67. 2,342,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

