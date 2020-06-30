Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Investec lowered Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

