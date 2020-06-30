Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Investec lowered Pagegroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

