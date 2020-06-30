Analysts Set Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $9.84

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Zynga stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,889,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347,225. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,812 shares of company stock worth $3,724,091. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

