Brokerages Anticipate Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Kraton posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of KRA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,595. The firm has a market cap of $513.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraton by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kraton by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 538,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.