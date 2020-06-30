Brokerages Set Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $19.00

Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COWN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 587,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,856. The company has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect that Cowen will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

