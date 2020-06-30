Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $97.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 702,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 196,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 945,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

