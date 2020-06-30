Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $29.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 9,184,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,077. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $623.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $22,001,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

