Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 4,388,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,265. The stock has a market cap of $792.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

