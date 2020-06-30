Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.
ENDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 4,388,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,265. The stock has a market cap of $792.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
