Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 1,173,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

