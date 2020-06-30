Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th.
In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EXTR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 1,173,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.65.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
