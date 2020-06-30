Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $23.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,065,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 3,282,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

