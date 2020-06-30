Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 1,888,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

