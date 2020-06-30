Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 563.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 563.25 ($6.93).

Several research firms recently commented on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 523 ($6.44) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($6.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 394 ($4.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.07). The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.43.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

