Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $70.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jun 30th, 2020

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 837,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

