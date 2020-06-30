La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LJPC. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,163. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

