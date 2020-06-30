Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 552,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,158. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

