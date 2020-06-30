Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 552,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,158. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Inflation

Analyst Recommendations for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit