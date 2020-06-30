Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

MXIM traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,516. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 226,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

