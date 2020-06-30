Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $93.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Saia stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 544,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,830. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

