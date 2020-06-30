Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $93.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.36.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.
In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saia stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 544,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,830. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
