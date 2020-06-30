Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Dividend History for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit