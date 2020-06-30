Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $388.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

