$0.86 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Euronav posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 577.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Euronav stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 1,669,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.90%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saya Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 202,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

