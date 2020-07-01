$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 2,529,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,580. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

