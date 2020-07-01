$140.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $140.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.40 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $191.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $626.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.90 million to $663.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $682.67 million, with estimates ranging from $650.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 308,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.