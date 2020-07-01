-$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share of ($2.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.24). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($11.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,522. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit