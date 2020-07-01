-$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share of ($2.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.24). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($11.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,522. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

