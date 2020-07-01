Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0071 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Indodax, ZBG and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $178,328.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ZBG, Indodax, BitForex, DDEX, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

