AdEx Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $711,999.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars.

