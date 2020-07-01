Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AVO remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 345,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,755. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Advanced Oncotherapy has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.04.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

