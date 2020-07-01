Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
AVO remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 345,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,755. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Advanced Oncotherapy has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.04.
Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile
