Aeternity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.02 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM and Kyber Network. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and $7.02 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 360,166,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,345,952 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Liqui, Mercatox, Zebpay, FCoin, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, CoinBene, BitMart, IDAX, HADAX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Crex24, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Bithumb, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

