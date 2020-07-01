Aion Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 439,318,769 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, RightBTC, BitForex, Binance, Koinex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

