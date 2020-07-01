Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 25.74 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 57 ($0.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Airtel Africa Plc provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

